GVC’s (GMVHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $10.05 on Friday. GVC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.