Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $573.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson acquired 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,228.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

