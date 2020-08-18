Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) PT Raised to $29.00

Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

GCGMF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

