Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

