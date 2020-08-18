Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGEAF. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Diageo alerts:

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.