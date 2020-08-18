Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

