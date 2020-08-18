GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

