Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives GBX 1,615 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,615 ($21.11).

GOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.65) target price (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.61)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,160 ($28.24) to GBX 1,710 ($22.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 652.50 ($8.53) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 743.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,239.67.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

