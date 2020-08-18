GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 648,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 220,112 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.