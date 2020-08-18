GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.