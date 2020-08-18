GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 230.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 4,593.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,073.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $986.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,001.26.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

