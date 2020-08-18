GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

