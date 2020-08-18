GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 422 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 388,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.