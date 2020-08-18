GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,557 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

