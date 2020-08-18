GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

