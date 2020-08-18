GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

