GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

