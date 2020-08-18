GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $4,164,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

