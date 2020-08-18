GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 3,688.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 736,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 247,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

