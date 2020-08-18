GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $58,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,166 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

