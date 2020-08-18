GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

