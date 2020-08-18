GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $443,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

