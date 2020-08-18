GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,815,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

