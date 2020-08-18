GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

