GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $591,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

