GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Union Pacific by 170.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $101,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $195.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

