GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

