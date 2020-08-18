GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4,431.8% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

