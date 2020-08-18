GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $833,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,954 shares of company stock worth $5,040,911. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

