GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 235,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

