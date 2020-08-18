GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

