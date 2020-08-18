GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.