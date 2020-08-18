GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,570 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

