GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after buying an additional 724,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $18,600,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Allegion by 4,351.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allegion by 25.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 746,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

