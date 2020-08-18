GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

