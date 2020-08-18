GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

