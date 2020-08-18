Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

GMAB stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.