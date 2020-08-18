Genaro Network (GNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, Bibox and HitBTC. Genaro Network has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.86 or 0.05541665 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014394 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, HitBTC, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinMex, Allcoin, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

