GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $36.32 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

