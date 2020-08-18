Gas (GAS) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Gas has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $3.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00015758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00132288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.01850750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00190600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

