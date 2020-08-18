GAN (GAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAN (NYSE:GAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. GAN has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

Get GAN alerts:

NYSE:GAN opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.