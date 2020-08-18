FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 241.50 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,471 shares of company stock worth $1,402,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 787.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

