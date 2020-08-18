FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issued By William Blair

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

SDC stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $10,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $17,480,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,995 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.