FY2021 EPS Estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Raised by Analyst

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

SZGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SALZGITTER AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.