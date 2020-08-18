FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $88.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after acquiring an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after acquiring an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

