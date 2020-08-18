FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Increased by G.Research

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

ZTS opened at $157.42 on Monday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 895,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 106,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 446,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

