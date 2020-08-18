FY2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

