FY2020 EPS Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for I-Mab in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.28).

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $29.92 on Monday. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76.

In other I-Mab news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $49,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.