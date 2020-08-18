FY2020 EPS Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $141.96 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

