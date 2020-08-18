FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Lifted by DA Davidson

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

CNR stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,028 shares in the company, valued at $607,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

